<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kaduna State Police Command has said that in its relentless effort to curtail the incidence of banditry, kidnapping and other related violent crimes, has succeeded in foiling a kidnapping incidence in Kaduna on Thursday.

The Command disclosed that they gunned down some suspected bandits and rescued eleven victims unhurt.

According to the press release signed by the Command’s PPRO, Abubakar Sabo, on 22/1/2020 at about 0030hrs, the Command received a distress call through DPO Mararraban Jos that, some unknown armed bandits blocked the Kaduna-Zaria express highway and abducted eight (8) persons from a Sharon bus on their way from Kano to Abuja namely; (1) Aisha Umar, (2) Samira Ibrahim Dakata, (3) Safiya Idris, (4) Hauwa Aliyu, (5) Aisha Yakubu, (6) Ma’aru Adam, (7) Safiya Audu and (8) Yahaya Bello respectively all of Kano State.

The PPRO said on receipt of the information, the Command mobilized teams of operatives with some Armored Personnel Carrier (APCs) vehicles to the area, engaged the attackers, successfully gunned down two of the bandits and rescued all the eight (8) victims unhurt while many other bandits escaped with bullet wounds.

”The Command is still on the trail of the hoodlums with a view to apprehending and bringing them to face justice.” The statement said.





In another separate incidence, the press release stated, “On 21/1/2020 at about 0600hrs, the Command received a distress call from good Samaritans through DPO Kidandan in Giwa L.G.A that, some bandits invaded Maidaro village and kidnapped three workers of Airtel Communication Company.

The Command quickly mobilized operatives to the scene, engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and successfully rescued all the three workers unhurt namely; Henry Agim, Kamal Raman and Shegun Adejimoh.

“While, on man-hunt of the fleeing bandits, our operatives also intercepted nine(9) other captives who were passengers of the Morcopolo luxurious bus that was attacked along Kaduna-Zaria Road on 14/01/2020 alongside the convoy of the Emir of Potiskum at foundation village.

”The victims are identified as; (1) Abdulhafiz Wakil (2) Abdul Wasiu Jimmoh, (3) Mujittaba (4) Hajara Usman, (5) Emmanuela Dimka, (6) Dahiru Isa and three others who were debriefed by the CP and supported to be reunited with their respective families.

The Command stated that the Commissioner of Police CP Umar M. Muri sincerely appreciates the cooperation of the local communities recently by helping the Command to overcome the current security challenges in the State.