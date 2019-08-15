<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Men of the Nigerian Police were, on Thursday morning, mobilised to foil an attempted jail break by inmates at the Keffi minimum security prison, in Keffi town, Keffi local government area of Nasarawa state over poor feeding and lack of facilities.

It was gathered that the situation was brought under control by prompt intervention of the police and prison officials.

Findings by newsmen gathered that, apart from poor hygienic conditions, the inmates in Keffi prison lack access to proper medical attention which prompted the prisoners to attempt escape when they were only given a sachet of ‘pure water’ and watery pap each morning.

It was also gathered that there is acute shortage of potable water and sewage disposal system, the Keffi prisoners it was gathered are denied good sleep at night, due mainly to overcrowding with hardly elbow space to spare.

It was gathered that the life in Keffi prison is harrowing and the inmates could not bear the hardship even as government has made provision for their feeding, hence the need to attempt the jail break.

When contacted, the public relations officer of Nasarawa state command of the prison service, Mr. Abene Stephen, said it is a normal agitation in the prison but the situation is brought under control.

Before the arrival of the state comptroller of prisons, Mr. Emmanuel Okoro, prison officials refused to entertain journalists who were present to verify the incident keeping them for over four hours. The waiting game continued even when the state comptroller visited until the rains dispersed them.

When the Journalists visited the Emir of Keffi whose palace is close by, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa III, who gave his input on the development confirmed that there was an attempted jail break and it took the intervention of police and inspector general of police special technical squad to save the situation.