The police in Imo State on Monday foiled an attempt by some people to cart away the property stocked in one of the warehouses seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Owerri, the state capital.

The police also impounded two trailers allegedly deployed to evacuate the property stocked in the warehouse and arrested 12 suspects in connection with the crime.

The warehouse, owned by Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha, wife of the immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, is situated along Aba Road, Owerri.

According to one of the police officers at the facility, the police acted on tip-off, adding that 12 persons were arrested in the act.

“Following a tip-off last night (Sunday), after two trailers had moved into the warehouse late in the night, a police team was dispatched to the premises”, said the officer, who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity.

He added, “Those inside the premises, however, refused to open the gate. The police team, therefore, cordoned off the building till this morning (Monday, 30/9/19) when we stormed the premises. The two trailers were impounded and 12 persons arrested.”

The spokesman of the state police command, ASP Orlando Ikokwu confirmed the incident, adding that two trailers were impounded and taken to the premises of the command headquarters, Owerri.

It could be recalled that EFCC had last two months ago sealed some properties traced to the former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, as well as those of his family members and cronies.

The properties include: Dews of Hope Hospital traced to Dr. Paschal Obi, former Principal Secretary to Okorocha and current member of the House of Representatives; Market Square Super Market; All in One Shop; and premises belonging to Imo State Broadcasting Corporation now housing Rochas Foundation College owned by Senator Okoroacha.

Other properties seized by the EFCC include: East High Academy and East High College, owned by Okorocha’s daughter, Uloma Okorocha-Nwosu and Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartment, a 16 block cum 96 flats and eight bungalow multi-million naira estate traced to Okorocha’s wife.