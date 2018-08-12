The police in Zamfara State on Saturday arrested eight suspects allegedly trying to attack a market in Gurbin Bore town in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Shehu Mohammed, said the suspects were arrested following a distress call that bandits had stormed the market with intent to attack traders.

He said the suspects had already abducted a man, Jafar Yusuf, before the arrival of police officers.

“The Command’s tactical team swiftly arrived the scene, cordoned it off and rescued the victim who was already injured. Simultaneously, eight bandits were arrested with two locally fabricated guns and two jack knives recovered from them,” he said.

Mr Mohammed added that the suspects were in custody undergoing interrogation after which they will be charged to court.

Recall that family members of the state Commissioner for Sports and Youth, Abdullahi Gurbin Bore, were abducted in the village months back.

Zamfara State is one of the states in the North-west battling with bandits in the country. A military operation is currently going on in the state aimed at freeing the state from bandits that have been terrorising the residents.