The 81-year-old Abdullahi Ibrahim, owner of 31 cows missing in police custody, arrested by the police, has regained his freedom.

He was released after an intervention by Kaduna State’s Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, who petition the Inspector General of Police on the issue.

The old man was released on Monday around 12:00 pm at the Metro Head office, Kaduna, where he spent 5 days in cell.

Speaking, the octogenarian, who was at the Commissioner’s house to thank her for assisting him, said he was arrested simply for insisting on recovering his missing cows from police.

“All this thing they are doing to us is because of the missing cows. They accused my son of being a criminal but the truth is God is watching everybody and there will be a day of judgement.

“One thing I will say is that those 31 cows are mine which I inherited for so many years from my parents. I will insist on getting them recovered no matter how long it will take us to get justice,” he said.

He begged governor Nasir El-Rufai, through Hajiya Hafsat Baba to help him recover the cows from the police, saying that they were all he had to take care of his family.

‎In her short remarks, the Commissioner assured him that she will do everything possible to ensure that he got back his cows.