The Delta State Police Command has faulted media reports that eight persons were killed in series of renewed attacks by persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Uwheru kingdom of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State describing it as moves by some individuals to cause apprehension in the state.

Members of Agadama and other surrounding agrarian communities in the area had alleged that herdsmen dressed in military camouflage, had invaded their communities and killed eight farmers including two others whose corpse were said to have been burnt by their assailants.

The indigenes in protest had barricaded the Ohoror-Bomadi road and restricted access to scores of Ijaw communities in Delta and Bayelsa States leading to hundreds of travellers being stranded owing to the obstruction on the road.

During the protest which later became rowdy, some persons were shot, others stabbed including two unidentified soldiers while one person was reported to have bled to death from wounds sustained.

Reacting to the incident, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa while warning the general public to stop escalating issues, wondered why members of the community will be hiding the corpse of such persons claimed to have been killed by the herdsmen if such incident actually occurred.





The police boss disclosed that contrary to reports in some sections of the media that eight persons were killed by the herdsmen; only one person was shot by the hoodlums adding that the victim was rescued by a search party and taken to the hospital for treatment.

He said: “When the incident of herdsmen invasion was first reported, we quickly mobilized our men to the area in partnership with the military. The protesters from the community blocked the road but with the cooperation of the political stakeholders in the area, the police were able to open the blockade.

“A rescue team was raised with representatives of the police, community and other services with a view to recovering the said corpses, but on getting to the bush, only one person was seen with bullet wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment and up till now (Sunday) as we speak, the Police has not seen one single corpse.

“People should stop escalating issues as no corpse has been recovered or seen by the law agencies as at Sunday morning and if there are, why are they hiding such corpses from the police? But a search will continue today if there are any corpses as claimed, but for now, there is nothing like that.”