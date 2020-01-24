<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Oyo State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Gbenga Fadeyi, has confirmed the murder of popular Lagos-based trado-medical expert, Mr Fatai Yusuf, otherwise known as Oko Oloyun.

He said in a newspaper interview that Yusuf was killed around 4:30 pm on the road while travelling to Iseyin, Oyo State. He was reportedly attacked by some hoodlums at Igboora.





Before his gruesome murder was the President of Physiotherapists Association of Nigeria.

He also got involved in some money ventures, promising high returns, as high as 10 per cent to investors.