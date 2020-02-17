<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Bayelsa state Police Command has extended the three-day dusk-to dawn curfew earlier imposed on the state from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia, announced the curfew extension on Monday during a press briefing in Yenagoa.

“The Bayelsa State Police Command wishes to commend the general public over their good conduct in observing the dusk to dawn curfew imposed on the state as a result of the violent protest that accompanied the Supreme Court judgement, on Thursday Feb. 13, 2020.





“On the other hand, in the light of credible intelligence available to the Command vis-a-vis the prevailing security situation in Bayelsa State, the command has deemed it necessary to review and extend the curfew to Sunday Feb. 23, with effect from today Monday 17, from 10:pm to 6:am.

“Members of the public are advised to remain indoors as security agencies will be out to arrest anyone who violates the curfew; such outlaws will be prosecuted. They are also advised to remain calm as the command is poised to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state,” he said.

