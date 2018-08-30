The police in Edo State Thursday exhumed the body of a 27 year old young man, identified as Moses Ikiri who was allegedly killed and buried in a shallow grave by a fellow villager in Uhen village, Ovia North East local government area of the state.

Uhen community was in a solemn mood following the arrival of Edo State Police Commissioner Mr Johnson Kokumo and his operational team who led the suspect, Sunday Onoja, to the grave site where the victim was buried.

During the exhumation of the corpse it was discovered that the body has already decayed leaving only the bones inside the shallow grave.

According to Mr Johnson Kokumo, the deceased has been declared missing since 6th of August 2018 and unknown to his family that a fellow villager who has been admiring his brand new motorcycle has murdered him and stolen the motorcycle.

However, the suspect Sunday Onoja while narrating his involvement in the nefarious act, blamed the devil for his action.

Meanwhile, Mr Kokumo had earlier paraded the proprietress of an orphanage in Benin City for being in a pocession of a four year old baby who has been declared missing in Lagos State.

The owner of the orphanage, who fragrantly declined being interviewed by journalists, told the police that the baby was brought into her home by one Mr Chukwuma who is now at large.

The four year old baby has since been released to her parents who lives in Lagos.