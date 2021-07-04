Police escort, driver of APC chieftain shot dead in Delta

The police escort and driver of an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Delta state, Chief Michael Johnny, were killed on Sunday by gunmen in an attempted kidnap attack at Airport Junction, Uvwie council area of Delta state.

According to reports from sources, his wife was target of the attack, which occurred at about 11:12am.

However, she was reportedly said to be attending a church service when the suspects struck.

Acting Delta spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident and dismissed allegations that the woman was kidnapped.

Witnesses claimed the hoodlums operated in a yellow Lexus SUV.

“The Police escort was shot in the head, while the driver was shot in the belly,” a tricycle rider said.