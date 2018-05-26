The police in Taraba have engaged a gang of robbers and kidnappers, killing one and arresting three at the Borno Bukuruku in Bali Local government.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr David Akinremi, said in Jalingo on Saturday that the suspect was killed when the gang engaged the police in a shootout.

“A gang of suspected armed robbers/ kidnappers engaged a team of police operatives in a gun duel in their Borno Bukuruku forest hideout in Bali LGA, based on actionable intelligence received at about 10.00hrs.

“In the process, one of them was gunned down by the superior firepower of our operatives while three others: Halilu Umaru, 35, Lawale Shehu, 22, Isah Abdullahi, 25, were arrested,” Akinremi said.

The commissioner said an Ak47 rifle with eight rounds of ammunition, criminal charms, an army camouflage and cutlasses were recovered from the suspects.

He urged members of the public to watch out for other members of the gang who escaped with gunshot injuries and report them to the police.

Akinremi warned armed robbers, kidnappers and other criminals to steer clear from the state, saying the police would arrest and bring them to justice sooner or later.