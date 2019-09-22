<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The police in Edo State weekend read the riot to criminals and criminally minded people in the state threatening to take the fight against them to their hiding places.

Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed, stated this when he paraded 155 suspected criminals made of a suspected murderer, suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, child defilers and also several arms and ammunition recovered.

Among those he paraded were a 44 years old man, Edoghogho Omorogbe, who was accused of killing his mother-in-law, sister-in-law and a six-month-old baby.

He said Omorogbe’s victims were Mrs Alice Omorogbe aged 52, Mrs Blessing Efe aged 25 who was sister-in-law and baby Osarumwense.

He was alleged to have killed his victims on September 17, 2019, at their residence at Iguadolor Community in Ovia North-East local government area of Edo State.

Omoregbe said he killed his in-laws because of the way they were hiring boys to beat him anytime he had issues with his wife.

Also, the police chief accused a 54-year old grandmother, Hannah Ibadin of selling a Nokia phone belonging to a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. David Aronokhale.

The phone was stolen from Fr. Aronokhale by armed men who also snatched his Toyota Highlander. One of the robbers, Miracle Okon, gave the phone to Hannah also known as Area Mama, at a black spot along Akpakpava Street where Indian hemp and other hard drugs are sold.

Hannah said she used to visit the black spot to smoke Indian hemp and was not aware that the phone was stolen. She said she sold the phone for N12,000.

Also paraded was a 30-year old man, Godstime Ogechi, who specialised in robbing prostitutes in Ugbiyoko, Egor local government area.

Ogechi is a one-man gang that uses a rod-like gun to rob call girls under the pretence of paying them to spend the night with him.

Luck ran out of him when one of his victims ran away when they got to a dark street at Ugbiyoko area and when Ogechi went back to collect the money he paid her for the night, some girls recognised him which led to his arrest.

Speaking to newsmen Ogechi said he has lost count of the number of girls he has robbed.

“They will give me their phones. I cannot remember the number of girls I have robbed. I was caught when one of the girls ran away after I have paid her. I went back to the spot I picked her from and demanded my money. She raised an alarm.”

Also paraded by the police was a former staff of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Mr Micheal Oshodin, who was accused of duping employment seekers into the University of Benin.

Oshodin, aged 59, who said he worked and retired at Stores and Supply Department of UBTH was accused of duping over 25 persons by collecting huge sums from them with a promise to securing employment for them.

Oshodin, however, said he was contacted by a staff of UNIBEN, one Christy Ikeke Oni in the Department of Theatre Art to look for persons seeking to be employed in the institution.

He said the problem started when the Christy suddenly died two months ago after he had given her all the money he collected from his victims.

“I was walking inside UNIBEN when one of the victims saw me and raised alarm. I gave the deceased UNIBEN staff N1.2m. I already told them I will pay them back but I need little time.”

Mohammed said a total of 12 suspected kidnappers, one suspected murderer, 36 suspected armed robbers, one suspected child defiler were arrested recently by the police.

He said 20 vehicles, seven arms, 76 ammunition and cartridges and five phones were recovered.

Mohammed said the Command would continue to work hard to make sure the state is safe for citizens to live.