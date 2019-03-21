



The Edo State Command of the Nigerian Police Force has confirmed the rescue of Enogie Godwin Aigbe, the abducted Monarch of Ukhiri Community, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the State.

DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin on Thursday.

Nwabuzor said that the monarch was rescued by officers of the Anti-kidnapping and Cybercrime Unit of the command, led by SP Balogun Richard, who acted on intelligence report.

He said the monarch was rescued Wednesday night at about 10: 00 p.m. at Upper Sakponba axis of the area.

NAN reports that Aigbe was abducted by unknown gunmen last Saturday in his palace.

NAN also reports that the abductors were said to have contacted the family and demanded a ransom to be paid in foreign currency.

Nwabuzor, however, said that no ransom was paid before the monarch was rescued.