The Edo State Police Command has disclosed that it has arrested six suspects that kidnapped one Kester Ehiwe, 60 and Bernard Ebhomielen along Okohuo Road by Ekasa in Ovia North East local government area of Edo State.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, who disclosed this at a press conference in Benin Monday, however lamented that the kidnappers after demanding the sum of N40 million ransom from the victim’s families later killed them.

He said that their corpses were recovered at the bank of Ovia River by the Police even as he added that two expended 7.62mm live ammunition and expended cartridges were recovered at the scene of the incident.

He listed those arrested in connection with the incident to include Muhammed Bello, Usman Suleiman Shehu, Aliyu Abubakar, Usman Abubakar, Muhammed Mojuba and Jamilu Ibrahim.

In a related development, Mr Kokumo disclosed that the Police while responding to a distress call that armed robbers were attacking motorists along Benin – Lagos Express Way by Ogbemudia Farms engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle killed one of them.

He disclosed that one AK 47 rifle with seven rounds of, 7.62mm live ammunition was recovered from him.

The Police boss told journalists that one Osaremwinda Idumwonyi who allegedly killed one Gladys Okoh on alleged infidelity having found condoms in her hand bag has been arrested by the police.

Also, one Alexander Ogbeije, 30, who was alleged to have killed his lover one Mercy Okoh, 27 with a cutlass in a farm at Urhoghide in Orhionmwon local government, hid her corpse at the base of a plantation trees has been arrested, he said.

Kokumo further disclosed that four suspects that specializes in transborder criminality and moves all forms of stolen telephone hand sets to Cotonou in Benin Republic making it difficult for the Police to track such phones have been arrested.