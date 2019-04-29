<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police in Edo said on Monday in Benin that it had arrested a man alleged to be a cultist and serial killer of 38 persons.

A statement signed by DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, spokesperson of the Police Command in the state, said that the suspect was arrested last Tuesday following the receipt of credible intelligence.

Nwabuzor said that the 37-year-old suspect was on a mission to kill a victim (names withheld) before his arrest.

He also said that on his arrest, the suspect was immediately searched during which two guns were found on him.

He further explained that the suspect was thereafter taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation where he made useful statements and confessed to the killing of 38 persons.

Nwabuzor said that a further search was carried out at the suspect’s residence, where a double barrel gun was recovered.

The spokesman, however, said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed DanMallam, had directed further investigation into the case.

He appealed to law abiding citizens of the state to go about their normal businesses.

He quoted DanMallam as warning criminal elements in the state to submit themselves to the police or vacate the state or face the consequences.

According to Nwabuzor, the commissioner warned that under his watch, the command is ready to flush out criminals or bring them to justice through due process.