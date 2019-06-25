<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kogi State Police Command has reiterated its commitment to partner with non-state actors in tackling the menace of drug abuse in the state.

Making the declaration during the official launch of the second phase of the “System and Structure Strengthening Approach Against Radicalization to Violent Extremism (SARVE) Project in Kogi and Nasarawa States, organized by ActionAid Nigeria, in partnership with her state Local Rights Partner.

Participation Initiative for Behavioural Change in Development (PIPCID) and Global Peace Development (GPD), Tuesday in Lokoja, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Busari, asserted that drug abuse fuel violent extremism.

Commending the NGO, for their role in diverting the youths away from such dangerous indulgence, the CP called for concerted efforts in tackling the trend.

“I want to tell you that the level of drug consumption in Kogi State is highly worrisome, and in high proportion; students of higher institutions, youths, young girls and young men…the consumption of drugs, including tramadol, India hemp (cannabis sativa), and such others is dangerous. It is quite alarming; as such habits fuel violent extremism. These, we should all tackle and find solution to.

“I want to thank ActionAid for their role in channeling their energy towards diverting the youths away from this trend and providing avenues in the direction of positive engagement, and want to assure you of our commitment to support and partner with ActionAid in their laudable programs, that mitigate violent extremism in our society”..

The Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Arike, stated that the Governor Yahaya Bello-led administration is doing all within its power at ensuring proper orientation for the youths.

She said that the government being averse to violent dispositions, will continue to explore avenues in positively engaging the youths, through meaningful employment and human capacity development.

Representative of the board chairperson, ActionAid Nigeria, Dr Jummai Umar-Ajijola, has budgeted $2.5 million to cover the three year period (2019-2021) of the SARVE II, to cover 12 local government areas and 24 communities across the two states.