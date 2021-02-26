



A 30-year-old woman, Mary Ole, who allegedly defrauded her boyfriend of N9.5 million, on Friday appeared in an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Ms. Ole with fraud and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Joy Okoro, told the court that the defendant committed the offence from August 12, 2019, to June 22, 2020, in Lagos.

She alleged that the defendant first obtained N6.5 million through her Guaranty Trust Bank account no. 0491076066, with a promise to marry Emmanuel Ogunshakin.

The prosecution also alleged that the defendant obtained an additional N3 million through Western Union Money Transfer from Ogunshakin.





“After collecting N9.5 million from the complainant, the defendant blocked the complainant from her phone.

“The defendant also relocated from Ibafo, Ogun, where the complainant could easily locate her,” Ms. Okoro explained.

She added that the offence contravened sections 287, 314, and 323 of Lagos’ Criminal Law, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Magistrate E.O. Ogunkanmi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N3 million with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos government.

Ogunkanmi adjourned the case until April 19 for mention.