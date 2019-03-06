



Ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections, the Lagos Police Commissioner, Zubairu Muazu, has said the command had doubled security especially at areas identified as flash points.

He also said armed security operatives would be stationed at closest locations to polling units in order to forestall disruption of voting process as was witnessed during the Presidential elections in Okota and other areas.

Muazu spoke Wednesday afternoon at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja while briefing reporters on security arrangement for the forthcoming elections.

He denied reports that there was lack of synergy among security agencies and that gave rise to attacks by miscreants, noting that all the services worked in collaboration and were still doing so.

Already, Muazu said plans have been concluded for the marine police unit and operatives of the Nigerian Navy (NN) to cover all riverine communities in the state.

Assuring voters of their security on election day, Muazu urged them to come out and vote candidates of their choice noting that miscreants who disrupted elections were currently being prosecuted.

“It is also insinuated that certain ethnic nationalities are deliberately denied or prevented from voting for political reasons or to enhance the fortunes of a particular political party.

“Let me categorically state here that those attacks were planned and orchestrated by miscreants, most of whom have been apprehended and are facing prosecution.

“Let me re-emphasize that Lagos State is peaceful and Lagosians are peace loving. There is no ethnic group or community under threat in any part of the state. We have reviewed and redoubled our strategies to ensure a peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections come March 9. Our surveillance and patrols are intensified, especially identified flash points.

“I am using this medium to call on Lagosians to go about their lawful businesses and to continue to support the police by being vigilant and report any suspicious movement or persons throughout emergency numbers so that we can serve them better.

“I use this medium to warn people who sit in their homes, offices and generate fake news which they circulate on social media deliberately to fan the ember of hate among the various peace loving entities in Lagos State. They should desist from this act or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

“I want to reassure the good people of Lagos State that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies are working round the clock to ensure their safety and security. They should come out enmasse to cast their votes to the candidates of their choice as their security is fully guaranteed.”

Muazu denied claims that the alleged ballot box snatcher in Okota Demola escaped from the hospital, insisting that the suspect and nine others held for electoral offences in that axis have been sent to Abuja as directed by the acting Inspector General of Police (IG) Mohammed Adamu.

“It is untrue that Demola fled from the hospital. While he was being treated, he was granted administrative bail based on doctor’s recommendation that he was not fit enough to stand trial. But he has since returned to us and has been transferred to Abuja with others arrested for electoral offences that day. They are being centrally prosecuted,” said Muazu.

The police chief also confirmed that 20 suspected cultists were arrested during a raid of flash points within the week, adding that such raids would continue to keep off elements that might want to disrupt the process.