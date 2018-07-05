Operatives of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos, have dragged a retired Captain of the Nigerian Army, Zakari Umar, 55, and Olawale Mohammed Akeeb before a Lagos Magistrates’ Court for allegedly failing to produce the two suspects.

They stood as sureties for the suspects who are being investigated for allegedly obtaining N139,860,000 million from the Management of United Bank For Africa, UBA Plc through OBD Petroleum Ltd under false pretence.

The police alleged that the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Police Special Fraud Unit, Mr Ibrahim Lamorde, ordered a team, led by DSP Monday Deekor, to arrest the accused persons for failing to produce Banji Onikoyi and Bashir Adamu Gusau they stood as sureties for at the police unit.

The accused persons were charged before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court on a one-count charge of felony.

Police counsel Chukwu Agwu informed the court in charge No C/46/47/2018 that Zakari Umar stood as surety for his boss, Bashir Adamu Gusau, while Olawale Mohammed Akeeb stood as surety for Banji Onikoyi who are being investigated for allegedly obtaining N139,860,000 from UBA, with the promise to always produce them before the police anytime they were needed for further investigation.

But the accused persons failed to produce the suspects before the police as agreed and instead aided their escape.