Policemen on Monday dispersed protesting students of the College of Education Ilorin, Kwara state with tear gas.

The students, who alleged that their lecturers were being owed six months pay by the Kwara State Government said the situation had denied them the opportunity to commence their semester examination.

The students started their protest from their school premises, matched through Ibrahim Taiwo road, Unity area and were heading to the Government House to lodge their complaints before their path was blocked by policemen at Unity Roundabout.

Police shot tear gas to disperse them. The students ran for their dear lives. Businesses along the road hurriedly locked their doors.

Many people including bank employees and newsmen inhaled the tear gas and suffered the resulting inconvenience.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Okasanmi Ajayi, told newsmen that he was in a meeting. He added that the matter would be addressed.

The students who are supposed to start their semester exams on Monday (this morning) were unable to do so, as their lecturers embarked on a strike over non-payment of their salaries by the Kwara State Government.

The students embarked on the protest carrying placards with various inscriptions such as “Pay our lecturers.”