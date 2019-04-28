<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Sunday dispelled rumours of ethnic and religious crisis in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Malam Ahmad Abdurrahman, said at a press briefing in Kaduna that the state was peaceful and calm.

Abdurrahman explained that the stampede which occurred in Sabon Tasha and Mararraban Rido areas of Kaduna metropolis had nothing to do with ethnic or religious crisis.

He said: “What actually happened today around 12:30 pm was an incident when a person attempted to steal a shoe in a shop at Sabo Market and was sighted.

“Thus, while the suspected thief was being pursued by good Samaritans, people moving within the neighborhood started running haphazardly thinking there was a crisis.

”The situation caused pandemonium and rumours spread within Kaduna and beyond.”

According to him, those linking the stampede to ethnicity or religion are only being mischievous and intentionally fabricating falsehood to create panic and disharmony among the good citizens, so as to destabilize the existing peaceful atmosphere in the State.

Abdurrahman said that the police were on active patrols across the state to forestall any break down of law and order, as well as boost people’s confidence.

He urged people of the state to alert the police and other security agencies of anyone or group of persons spreading such rumour for prompt lawful action.