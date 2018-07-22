The Assistant Inspector General in charge of Zone 2 Command, Adamu Ibrahim, has upheld the recommendation of police disciplinary body that recommended the dismissal of four policemen attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Ikeja, Lagos State.

The four policemen were dismissed and subsequently charged to court on offences of armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful detention, intimidation and threatening violence.

This followed the report of the investigation carried out on them based on the petition of Chukwudi Godwin Odionye, popularly referred to as Bishop on May 2, 2018.

Odionye in his petition stated that he was in his house on June 4, 2017 around Alagbado area of Lagos State when the four armed men stormed his house to effect his arrest on the allegation of performing “fake” miracles.

He stated that after his arrest, he was taken to one hotel at Agege where he was detained and threatened to be killed if he fails to cooperate.

He explained further that the following day, he was taken to the bank where he was made to transfer N7 million to the account of the SARS operatives.

On the receipt of the petition, Adamu ordered Investigation into the case.

On the strength of Investigation, it was revealed that no proper police procedure for investigation was followed in Odionye’s arrest and that the four SARS operatives actually abducted the man from his house and unlawfully detained him in the hotel under the guard of the suspects for personal gain.

The dismissed policemen are Sergeants Adeoye Adekunle, Adeniran Adebowale, Agbi Lucky and Odighe Hehosa.

The four were subsequently found guilty during the orderly room trial for professional misconduct, corrupt practices and discreditable conduct and dismissed and consequently charged to court on criminal charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful detention, stealing, intimidation and threatening violence.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Zone 2 command, CSP Dolapo Badmos, while parading the suspects reiterated the AIG’s directive that the force will not tolerate any act of misconduct that undermines the value of international best practices of policing.

Badmos stated further that any police officer or men found guilty will not be spared.