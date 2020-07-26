



The Kwara State Police Command, on Saturday, dismissed four officers for misconduct and sanctioned eight others for related offences.

According to the state Police Commissioner, Kayode Egbetokun, the officers were found guilty of serious offences bothering on indiscipline in the command.

A statement by the spokesman of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi, on Saturday, read, “The police commissioner has ordered the retrial in one of the cases involving the four officers.

“One of the cases tried, reviewed and in which punishment of dismissal was upheld involved the duo of ex-Sgt Sola Akano, and ex- Cpl Babatunde Glorious.





“They were alleged to have illegally arrested a suspect, booked the suspect already in their custody out on enquiry, but took him to his bank at Zenith bank, Unity road, Ilorin, where he was made to empty his bank account withdrawing the sum of N1,190,000 which the dismissed officers collected from him.

“Not done, they again demanded and insisted on the sum of N200,000 bail which they also collected from members of the suspect’s family before releasing him.

“The duo also seized the two phones of the suspect and as at the time of their arrest, the two phones had already been checked and converted to their personal use.

“It was after the suspect regained his freedom that the matter was brought before the police commissioner, who ordered the investigation of the two ex-non commissioned officers.”