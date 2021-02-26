



The Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Friday Eboka, dissolved a special police tactical unit code-named Eagle Crack Squad on Friday.

The team recently came under public scrutiny following allegations of extortion, intimidation and rights abuses made against its members.

The command’s spokesman Nnamdi Omoni in a statement in Port Harcourt stated that Mr. Eboka announced the disbandment shortly after a meeting with his management team.

“The dissolution is coming on the heels of complaints of unprofessional conduct exhibited by the personnel of the unit.





“Recall that the CP in his maiden briefing on Tuesday promised to address all cases of infractions by the police and increased supervision of the men.

“The CP had also warned to deal with erring officers and hold Divisional Police Officers and Head of Departments vicariously liable.

“To this end, the dissolution is with immediate effect while all personnel attached to the unit are to report to the headquarters for redeployment,” Mr. Omoni stated.

He appealed to members of the public to rekindle their trust in the police and assured them that the command was committed to improving policing in the state.