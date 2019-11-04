<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo state police command has discovered a torture centre in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Monday.

The Commissioner of Police Shina Olukolu is currently supervising the release of the detainees at Oloore Mosque around Ojoo axis of the state with the owner currently in police custody alongside his accomplices.

Although the numbers of detainees are yet to be ascertained as at the time of sending this report, headcount of the inmates at the detention facility is currently been done by men of the state police command, with speculation put at hundreds.

Sources inform that the hint on the detention facility was made by a 17 year old escapee of the facility