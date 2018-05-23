Detectives at State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba have detained a middle aged man (names withheld) who allegedly murdered his wife in Oshodi area of Lagos.

Eyewitnesses told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that a police patrol team had on Monday rescued the man from being lynched for allegedly killing his wife.

Witnesses said that the suspect was caught on Balogun Street, Oshodi on his way to dispose the wife’s body.

Apparently suspecting fowl-play, some youths stopped the suspect and insisted on ascertaining the content of the smelling drum on his head.

“The youths were shocked to find that it contained human parts, which forced them to beat up the suspect and stripped him naked until a police patrol team came to the scene and rescued him,’’ an eyewitness said.

SP Chike Oti, police spokesman in Lagos State, who confirmed the incident to NAN on Wednesday, said the suspect had been moved from Akinpelu Police Station to State CID for further investigation.

Oti said that the Divisional Police Officer in Akinpelu area told him that “the couple was married in 2016 and that the marriage is childless”.