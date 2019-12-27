<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ondo State Police Command said on Thursday that it had deployed over 3,000 officers in parts of the state to carry out special patrols on the highways till next month.

Police spokesman Femi Joseph said this would prevent crimes, especially kidnapping on major highways.

Joseph in a statement said the officers would monitor troubled spots along Ikare-Owo road where the wife of a traditional ruler was recently kidnapped.

According to him, the police officers would be on the road till January 1 because of heavy flow of traffic on most of the roads in the state during the period.

Joseph said Commissioner Adie Undie had held security meetings with top officers of the command on how to tackle kidnapping during and after the festive period.

He expressed sadness about the resurgence of

kidnapping of travellers on the Owo-Ikare Akoko road, assuring that the police would rescue those abducted on the highway last weekend.