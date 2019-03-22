



The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has directed the Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and their respective Commissioners of Police in states where supplementary elections are taking place to ensure that adequate mechanisms are in place towards ensuring a safe and secure environment for the conduct of the elections.

According to a statement by Police Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, the deployment was to strengthen the security arrangements around the polls.

Mba revealed that the IGP had deployed five DIGs, three AIGs, fifteen additional CPs to provide supervision, direction and support to the existing security structure already in place in those states.

“The DIGs are deployed as follows: DIG Usman Tilli Abubakar, Adamawa State, DIG Yakubu Jubrin, Benue State, DIG Frederick Taiwo Lakanu, Plateau State, DIG Anthony Ogbizi Michael, Kano State and DIG Godwin C. Nwobodo, Bauchi State.

“Out of the fifteen additional CPs deployed, three each were deployed to Benue and Sokoto States, two each were deployed to Adamawa, Bauchi, Kano and Plateau States while Imo State got one.”

Mba said the IGP commended the officers for their sterling performance in previous elections, and charged them to remain patriotic, steadfast, professional, neutral and civil, but firm, in their conducts and actions during the make-up elections.

He warned politicians not to undermine the electoral process by engaging in untoward practices such as snatching of ballot boxes, vote trading and violence of all kinds, stressing that violators will be made to face the full consequences of the law.

Newsmen report that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting supplementary elections in some states of the federation where results of certain elections were declared inconclusive.

Recall that gubernatorial elections in Sokoto, Plateau, Benue, Kano, Adamawa and Bauchi were declared inconclusive while that of Rivers State was suspended because of violence.

INEC is billed to complete the gubernatorial elections in Kano, Sokoto, Plateau, and Benue on Friday while that of Bauchi and Adamawa will not take place because of court orders.

The electoral empire had also fixed April 13 for the rerun elections in Rivers State.