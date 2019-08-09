<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As part of efforts put in place to ensure a hitch-free Eid Kabir celebration, the AIG Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos has deployed policemen to ensure adequate security during the ceremony.

Zone 2 police command is saddled with the responsibility of policing Lagos and Ogun States.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the zone , Mr Lawal Shehu, has charged Commissioners of police in-charge of the states to be proactive in discharge of their duties of Protection of lives and properties of residents of their states respectively,

AIG Shehu said he has deployed officers and men of: Anti Kidnapping Units (AKU), Rapid Response Squad (RRS), States/Zonal Intelligence Bureau (SIB/ZIB), Quick Intervention Unit (QIU), Explosive Ordinance Disposer (EOD), Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), Counter Terrorists Unit (CTU), Police Mobile Force (PMF), Special Protection Unit (SPU), including Safer Highway operatives and all Patrol and Guard Officers to beef up security around Worship Centres, Market places, business plazas, highways, relaxation centres, amusement parks, motor parks, shopping malls, recreation centres, remote and rural areas etc.

Meanwhile, Shehu on behalf of officers and men of the Command wishes Muslims a happy and hitch-free Eid Kabir celebration, while reiterating his commitment to duties and ensuring a Nigeria Police of dream.

He said that: “Members of the public are hereby advised to go about their lawful businesses and celebrate the festival without any fear of molestation / attack as adequate security measures are in place to hamper any ugly occurrences”.