The police in Lagos have denied shooting a man at the Ojota area of Lagos on Friday.

Chike Oti, the police spokesperson, said in a statement on Friday that the man, identified as Ademuwagun Solomon, collapsed after inhaling tear-gas sprayed by police officers attached to a neighbourhood patrol team.

The police statement came after a video titled ‘SARS Operatives shoot man wrongly labeled a fraudster in Ojota, Lagos’ surfaced online on Friday.

The video showed a man lying on the ground and an armed police officer standing near him.

“Based on this report, the CP Lagos, immediately activated the Command X-Squad section in collaboration with the Divisional Police Officer, Ogudu Division, CSP Gbenga Olorunfemi, to fish out the policemen involved in matter,” Mr Oti, a Superintendent of Police, said.

“Their findings revealed that the victim by name, Ademuwagun Temitope Solomon was not shot by operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) as reported by the online media but suffered from the inhalation of tear-gas spray a.k.a pepper spray occasioned by a neighbourhood police patrol team attached to Area-H- Command, Ogudu, Lagos.

“The infamous patrol team was led by Inspr Momoh Sulaiman assisted by Sgt. Monday Emmanuel. The victim had been revived.”

Mr Oti said the police investigating team had arrested and detained the officers involved, on the orders of the Command Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal.

“Their trial will commence today 09/06/2018 and if found guilty of offence of incivility to a member of the public and unlawful exercise of authority, they could face punishment as severe as dismissal.”