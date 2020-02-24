<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Edo State Police Command yesterday denied the reported blockage of Igbogui axis in Ovia South-West local government area of the Benin Lagos road by suspected herdsmen which led to traffic gridlock and road users stranded.

A video that went viral yesterday created an impression that scores of people have been killed in the community and that the suspected herdsmen have blocked the road that has made it impossible for them to continue their journies.

But the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor said there have not been any form of blockage on the road on Monday, but however confirmed an incident of the highway blockage on Saturday.





Explaining further, the police spokesman said what the Saturday blockage was by the Ugbogui community, who were protesting the killing of one of their own by herdsmen.

According to him, “The video that you talked about is a stale one. An incident actually happened in the community on Saturday that led to the people blocking the highway.

“The people alleged that Fulani herdsmen killed one of them and in protest, the people took the corpse to the highway and they all laid on the highway in protest.

“This is actually what happened on Saturday and not anywhere near what you are seeing online today (Monday)”