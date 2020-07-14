



The Oyo State Police Command has denied that men of the command were responsible for the killing of Biola Ebila, the alleged gang leader of the ‘One Million Boys’ in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Ebila was reportedly killed in the Kudeti area of Ibadan on Sunday following a clash between two rival cult groups.

The state Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, said in a statement that the allegation was mischievous.

The statement, signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, titled, ‘How Oyo Police murdered One Million Boys’ gang leader,’ read in parts, “The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has been drawn to a caption on social media on how Police murdered ‘One Million Boys’ gang leader.

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to put the record straight that the ‘One Million Boys’ gang leader, Biola, a.k.a Ebila, was not killed by the Oyo State Police Command personnel. He had been on the wanted list of the Oyo State Police Command over the death of one Moshood Oladokun a.k.a Ekugbemi, the leader of a rival cult group in Ibadan who was murdered on 11th April, at Sokelu Village, Olunde Area, Ibadan.





“The members of the rival armed groups had been unleashing mayhem on innocent members of the public in parts of Ibadan metropolis. For several years, (he) attacked, robbed and also inflicted severe bodily injuries on some innocent members of the public.

“Ebila had evaded Oyo State Police Command’s arrests for three consecutive times before he met his ‘waterloo’ on Sunday 12th July.

“The Commissioner of Police, however, wishes to assure the law-abiding members of the public that Oyo State Police Command is on top of the situation and again warns all contending interest to desist from any action or cause of action or be ready to face the consequences of their actions or inactions and the full wrath of the law.

“The CP, therefore, urged all the good people of Oyo State to continue to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of molestation or threat from any individual or groups as adequate security measures have been emplaced to respond promptly to any security threats from any quarters.”