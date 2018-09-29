Operatives of Police in Zone 2 command have denied the allegation of N500, 000 levelled against some police officers by one businessman, Peter Alex Nwoseh.

Our correspondent learned that the suspect had been sending Save Our Soul (SOS) messages to the chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC), Inspector General Police, (IGP) over police extortion.

It was further gathered that, the petitioner, Nwoseh accused the assistant inspector general of police in-charge of Zone 2, AIG Ibrahim Adamu, his men of corrupt practices, willful subversion of Justice and Extortion of N500, 000.

The police public relations officer (PPRO) of Zone, Dolapo Badmos, a chief superintendent of police, stated that the allegation is not only false and baseless, but a fallacy concocted by the petitioner to bring the image of the Command, its AIG and officers to disrepute.

She added that police would have treated the allegation as figment of the petitioner’s imagination and let it slip but for the members of the public, especially within Lagos and Ogun that hold the Command in high esteem.

The police spokesperson also explained that on August 9, 2018 the Command received a petition from one Chief Isiaka Lamina Akiona against Mr Bamidele Akiniran, Idowu Akiniran and Mr Peter Alex Nwoseh as their agent.

In the petition they alleged that the three persons Bamidele Akinran, Idowu Akiniran with the aid of one Peter Alex Nwoseh, forcefully entered the petitioner’s land and maliciously damaged the gate and carted away building materials worth N50,000,000.

‘’On the receipt of petition, the AIG directed SP Tijani and team to investigate the allegation. Investigation revealed that the suspects took law into their hands by forcefully entering the petitioner’s land and maliciously damaging the gate and carted away the building materials worth 50 million Naira.

‘’Upon investigation, the suspects were arrested and charged to court for offences of conspiracy, stealing, malicious damage and conduct likely to cause Breach of Peace,’’ she said.

Badmos said no amount of blackmail from suspects who are at conflict with law, will deter the command from carrying out its constitutional duty.