The Cross River State Police Command has debunked reports that the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Okuku Wing in Yala local government area in the northern part of Cross River State, had been abducted with some other people

An indigene of the area had raised alarm through a WhatsApp message that there was tension in the area following the alleged abduction of the people, who were passengers in a vehicle, around the Ikwo/Izzi area along Abakaliki road as they were headed for a destination that could not be confirmed.

But Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, said the information was false. “I have reached the Divisional Police Officer in Yala, and there was no such incident,” Ugbo said.

“Business and economic activities have been grounded in some communities of Yala including Okuku, Okpoma and Yahe where road blocks have been mounted preventing vehicular movement to and from Abakaliki area. All shops remained closed in these areas as the youths are protesting the uncertainties and whereabouts of their beloved ones. They also threatened a reprisal action if the abducted persons are not found, as it is still uncertain if the abducted persons are still alive or killed,” the source had said in the message.