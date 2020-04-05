<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Saturday, demoted one Edidiong Alexander attached to Safer Highway from the rank of Sergeant to Corporal for assaulting one Dr Daniel David Edet of University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, UUTH, of the state.

The Command Public Relations Officer, CSP Nnudam Fredrick, who disclosed this in a statement, said when the Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal got wind of the incident, he ordered for the officer’s arrest and detention.

He added that the officer was subjected to orderly room trial in line with the Police Act and Regulations and was found guilty by the adjudicating officer. The orderly room proceeding was reviewed and he was reduced in rank from Sergeant to Corporal.

The PPRO further added that the Commissioner went to the state branch of Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, to plead for forgiveness for the unruly act and promised to take care of the required medical attention of the victim.

The statement reads, “At about 5:40pm of 03/04/2020, the report of an altercation between one Dr Daniel David Edet of UUTH, Akwa Ibom and F/No. 426297 Sgt Edidiong Alexander attached to Safer Highway was received. The said Dr was allegedly assaulted by Sgt Edidiong Alexander at Nung Oku junction where he was on duty.





“Consequently, the CP ordered for his arrest and detention. The erring officer who has been in detention was subjected to orderly room trial in line with the Police Act and Regulations and was found guilty by the adjudicating officer. The orderly room proceeding was reviewed and he was reduced in rank from Sergeant to Corporal.

“At about 8pm of 03/04/2020, the CP had a meeting with the Chairman NMA, Chairman Resident Doctors Association and the victim

where he apologized to the entire members of the Nigeria Medical Association Akwa Ibom State branch, for the unwholesome act/conduct of the police officer and assured the victim of the required medical attention, and enjoined them to continue to work with the police in this trying time in order to contain COVID-19.”

Nnudam said the Commissioner subsequently directed all Area Commanders and DPOs to effectively supervise their officers and men, and warned them to discharge their duties professionally as any further act of indiscipline would be met with unpalatable consequences.