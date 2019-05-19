<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has demolished a building inside of a forest where kidnappers hid their victims while waiting for ransom to be paid.

The building was located in a forest area of Ekpri-Nsukara offot, a community in Uyo local government area of Akwa Ibom. The building which was fenced round, housed 5 bedrooms including toilet close to river.

The demolition occurred following the rescue of a kidnapped expatriate (foreign national), Mr Gassan Naser, a staff of Zenith Construction company, who was abducted on 30th April 2019 at work cite in Mbiaya Uruan.

Naser had earlier confessed that the abductors took him to an unknown bush where he was fed with “small bread and banana” for two weeks.

“My name is Gassan Naser, I am working with Zenith Construction Company in Mbiaya Uruan. On the 30th of April, in the morning time as we were working in the cite, one car stopped near our vehicle and three men came down from the car, they started shooting guns, they killed our escort, they dragged me into their car, covered my face, took me inside bush. Since that day I suffered inside that place because of cold… they gave me only banana and small bread to eat”.

The State Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon (SP) earlier said that Naser was rescued by the Operatives attached to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Friday, 17th May 2019.

“On 17/5/2019, SARS Operatives of the Command rescued a foreign national, one Gassan Naser, a staff of Zenith construction Company, Mbiaya Uruan, who was abducted on 30/4/2091 by hoodlums… “

The Police Spokesman revealed that the suspected kidnappers were also nursing the plans of using the building in hiding Commissioners across the state while waiting for ransom.

MacDon, who noted that the operation was in line with the command’s effort to stem the tide heinous crimes and banditry while improving on the prevailing peaceful nature of the state disclosed that “three suspected were attempting to escape during the rescue operation were gunned down”.