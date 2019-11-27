<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police Command in Anambra State says it has discovered the decomposing body of a man in his apartment in Awka.

SP Mohammed Haruna, the command`s Public Relations Officer, who disclosed this in a statement, said the man was believed to have died naturally in the apartment which he lived alone.

He said Mr Duke Ezeonwuka, who lived in the Kawata area, where the decomposed body was seen, reported to police on November 26 that one of the houses he managed had been locked from inside with the occupant’s phone switched off.

The spokesman said Ezeonwuka gave the name of the occupant of the 4-flat apartment as Dr Albert Gini, and that he had rented the place for clinic and residential purposes.

He said he believed that he (Gini) had travelled to Brazil as usual since September when he last saw him but was however taken aback by an unusual odour oozing out from one of the rooms in the upper floor.

Ezeonwuka said this prompted him to call on neighbours who assisted him to open a window, where they saw the decomposed body in the room.

Haruna said police detectives from ‘B’ Division Awka led by the DPO visited the scene and confirmed the incident.

He said the deceased’s cell phone, which was plugged for charging was recovered and photographs were taken.

According to him, no implement of violence was seen or observed and no foul play suspected from a critical analysis of the crime scene.

He said the relatives of the deceased have been contacted and arrangements ongoing to evacuate the remains for autopsy and prevent a disease outbreak in the vicinity,” he said.