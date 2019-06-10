<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The leadership of the Abia State Command of the Nigerian Police on Monday declared one sergeant Collins Akpugo under its command wanted over his involvement in the killing of one Chibuike Onuoha.

Akpugo, reportedly killed late Onuoha at Isiama Afara-Ukwu community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of the State after a heated argument which led to several protests in major streets, including burning of a police patrol vehicle in the area by an angry mob.

In a release issued by the Command’s spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Okon Ene has equally placed reward of N500, 000 bounties for anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the killer cop.

Ogbonna said that the command decided to take such a decision after the five days grace given to the erring police officer to submit himself for police disciplinary procedure expired.

The police spokesman however disclosed that the gun which sergeant Akpugo used to commit the dastard act has been recovered by the investigating team where it was said to have been abandoned at his hometown in Uturu.

Our reporter gathered that though the commissioner of Police in the state has gone to visit and condole the family, they are demanding for justice to prevail, but Ene assured them that no stone will be left unturned; that his command would make sure that justice is served.