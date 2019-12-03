<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Police in Anambra State have declared Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu wanted.

The Commissioner of Police, John Abang, disclosed this in a press conference in Awka on Tuesday.

He said the declaration of the lawyer and his cohorts wanted, was in connection with the alleged brutal murder of two Police officers in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State on Monday.

He said, “I’ll like Nigerians to know that Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor (a member of the proscribed IPOB) has been declared wanted.

“I’ll seek the cooperation of law abiding Nigerians, East, West, North and South that wherever they find this individual, they should report to the nearest Police Station for possible arrest and prosecution based on the rules and laws of Nigeria.”

Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, had disclosed that two Police officers were killed by the suspected IPOB members while others were inflicted with machete cuts in the incident.

He said, “On the 2/12/2019 at about 11:30 am, there was a formal complaint against One Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor ‘m’ (a member of the proscribed IPOB) in Oraifite on alleged case of abduction, assault occasioning harm and malicious damage to property.

“Following the report, Police Patrol teams led by the Area Commander, Oraifite ACP Oliver Abbey mobilised and rushed to the scene in order to arrest the suspect who declined Police invitation.

“However, as soon as Police arrived the house, armed men suspected to be IPOB members descended on the Police, set ablaze one Patrol vehicle and attacked them with rifles and machetes.

“As a result of the attack, two Police officers whose identities are being withheld were killed by the suspected IPOB members while others were inflicted with machete cuts.

“The injured personnels were rushed to the Hospital for medical attention and are presently receiving treatment.

“Consequently, the Command deployed reinforcements from the State Headquarters comprising of PMF, SARS and Special Anti Cult Units in conjunction with the Army/other Sister agencies who cordoned off the area in order to fish out the culprits, while Joint patrol are still ongoing in the town to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

“Some arrests were made and the Commissioner of Police, CP, John Abang who is on his way to the scene has vowed to bring perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice.”

Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the police of setting on fire the home of Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu in Oraifite, Anambra State.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group wondered why the Police would go further to raze the lawyer’s home even after killing two unarmed and innocent civilians.

It explained that the careleseness of the police in handling the petrol they used to drench Barr. Ejiofor’s home and nearby businesses before setting them on fire that trailed back, leading to the fire that gutted their van.

The statement partly read, “The unprovoked Nigeria police and army invasion of the home of our lawyer Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor barely four days after the painful burial of his senior brother is proof that those running Nigeria have descended into the abyss of iniquity from which they may never recover.

“Not even during the darkest days of Abacha’s dictatorship did anyone witness such brazen intimidation of a legal counsel or the attempted assassination of a defence counsel in a high profile case.

“It is the golden rule of every legal system under the Sun that defence counsels are not harrassed, intimidated or killed but it seems nothing is sacrosanct in the present circumstance.

“We don’t expect the roundly docile and cowardly Nigeria Bar Association or their impotent and subdued National Judicial Council to rise up in condemnation of this contemptuous behaviour by Aso Rock in this latest attempt to kill Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

“This level of dictatorial impunity against the rule of law, judicial process and natural justice must not be condoned by any right thinking person.

The group described the statement issued by the Police as self-incriminating ladden with blatant lies, falsehood and deception.

“For the police to say there was a criminal complaint against Barr. Ejiofor bothering on assault and kidnapping four days after the funeral of his brother is most stupid and laughable. Criminal complaint from who? Who did he kidnap, the body of his dead brother?

“Who did he assault, Justice Binta Nyako? Where, when and how did he commit these crimes? The Nigeria Police never wrote to Barr. Ejiofor neither did they invite him to attend their station.

“This is a black lie. If they did, they should release the call log of the phone they claim they used in calling him. Does the Nigerian Police think the public is as daft as they are?

“The only reason for this unprovoked criminal invasion with deadly intent is to kill Barrister Ejiofor and to stop him from attending Federal High Court Abuja next month where he has all but defeated the Attorney General in the matter of Federal Government of Nigeria versus IPOB because Nigeria has no case against IPOB.

“The same strategy of invade and kill doctrine they deployed in Isiama-Afaraukwu the home of our leader on 14 September 2017 a month before he is due in court is what played out in Oraifite yesterday.

“The Nigeria Police claim two of their officers were killed by IPOB members but there were four dead bodies in the burnt out police vehicle. What any investigative journalist worth his salt should ask is, who are the other two victims, where did they come from and what were they doing in a police van?

“Answers to these questions will reveal that Nigeria Police Command in Anambra State are unrepentant liars.

“The truth remains that Nigeria Police and Army went to the home of Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor with the sole purpose to kill him before next month’s court date as is now their tradition.

“On getting there they opened fire on unarmed civilians as usual and the two men that came out of the house were shot dead instantly.

“The police carried their dead and dying bodies into their van to conceal evidence and drove off. These are facts backed by evidence Anambra Police cannot deny.

“It is on record that IPOB remains a peaceful movement therefore this latest desperate attempt by the Nigeria Police to equate our activities with Miyetti Allah terrorist organisation is a waste of time, “the group stated.