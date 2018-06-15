The Police Command in Enugu State has declared wanted members of a deadly criminal gang who have allegedly been terrorizing some parts of the state.

The police in a press statement said the gang have been operating within Ehamufu in Isiuzo Local Government Area of the state and have allegedly killed some people in the area.

The Command’s spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu, said the police has intensified a manhunt.

He identified as some of the suspects as Emmanuel Edeh from Ehamufu and Chibuike Odoh also from Mgbuji Ehamufu.

“It was gathered that suspects believed to be ex-prison inmates had allegedly between 14/6/18 to 15/6/18 shot and killed no fewer than three persons and injuring one other inside the bush.

“Suspects as further gathered, kill whoever they come in contact with inside the bush. Operatives of the Enugu state command have commenced manhunt and urgent combing of bushes around Ehamufu and its environs with a view to fishing suspects out and recovering their weapons.”

Mr Amarazu urged members of the public with relevant information to report to the nearest police station.