The Police Command in Enugu State has debunked rumour making the round that suspected herdsmen militia were planning to attack an agrarian community in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command SP Ebere Amaraizu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Enugu.

He said the rumour of planned attack on Ezi-Nze community in Udi council area was unfounded.

Amaraizu noted that it was a blatant lie being peddled by idle minds who wanted to cause panic in the minds of residents of the state.

He revealed that the rumour was hatched by a radio station and relayed by some unscrupulous elements in the streets, newspaper stands and public places in the area.

The police spokesman said that the state had remained and would continue to be peaceful, adding that the police was not resting on their oars to ensure peace.

He, however, warned those planning to obstruct peace in the state to retrace their step, stressing that they would be arrested and made to face the law.

“The command is calling on rumour and conflict mongers to steer clear of Enugu State.

“For over two years now, the state government has set-up an active Herders/Farmers Conflict Resolution Committee, made up of prominent people as well as leaders of herders and farmers in the state.

“The committee has been working hard since then and we have not recorded a single clash between herders and farmers close to two years now,’’ he said.

He advised persons with genuine security concerns or information about suspected or impending issues that could lead to conflict between herders and farmers in the state to approach the committee.

“The person or group with genuine complaints can also see the police commissioner in the state and confide in him as well.’’

According to him, trouble-makers should have a re-think and embrace peace for the benefit all and sundry.

Earlier, the President-General of the community, Chief Kelvin Ochinanwata also denied the media report about the rumour of pending attack on the community and advised the public to disregard it.

He said: “As far as I am concerned, there is no tension anywhere in my community and our people are going about their normal daily activities without fear or favour’’.