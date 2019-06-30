<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two unnamed suspected rapists, both who are 58 and 52 years of age, respectively, have been arrested by the Delta state police command for defiling minors.

The alleged rape cases, which were recorded in Eku, Ethiope East council area, on June 9, and Ovwian/Aladja, Udu council area on June 27; the first being the rape of a 10-year old and the other, being rape of a two-year old, had raised the alarm with state police command, which had called on parents for more vigilance on their children.

Announcing the arrests in a statement issued circulated on Sunday, the spokesperson of the Delta state police command, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya, echoed the call by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke, to parents to watch over their children against sex predators in their neighbourhoods.

“On the 9th of June, a teenage girl of about 10yrs old was defiled by a 58yrs old man in Eku. Similarly, on the 27/6/2019, at Ovwian Aladja Warri, another innocent 2yrs old baby girl was defiled by a 52yrs old man.

“The two suspects were arrested and presently in Police custody. They will soon be charged to court at the completion of investigation, most likely on Monday 01/07/201”, the statement said.

“Meanwhile, it is disturbing that two cases of defilement of minors were recorded within the space of three weeks.

“Therefore, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Adeyinka Adeleke, hereby wishes to use this medium to advice parents to keep close watch on their under-aged female children to avoid them falling victim”, the statement said.