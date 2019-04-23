<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police command in Cross River State has arrested nine (9) suspected murderers and two cultists in the state.

It was gathered that at Edor Village in Ikom local government area, a gang of three, Akong Francis Akong (M) 55, Osim Ajom (M) 43 and Sunday Ebase (M) 24 were arrested for beating and killing one Bright Effiong (M) 29 on allegation that he attempted to rape Matam Vivian Christian (F) 27.

At Bendeghe Ekim Village in Etung local government area, during an alleged peace meeting between members of the two major political parties in the area, APC and PDP, one Ayuk Ogar (M) and Tangban Obi Atu (M) were shot dead by the suspects.

The principal suspects was Agbor Mgbe Agbor (M) who shot and killed Ayuk Ogar (M) and others were Osawa-Ayi Amba (M) 22, Ojong Owan Ntokwa (M) 35.

It was further gathered that two other suspected murderers were arrested. One Eworo Collins (M) 22 of Nang village who was a known cultist and had been disturbing one Grace Gbaka (F) of Ntata 1, Ekajuk in Ogoja LGA for friendship, decided to convey the said Grace and her friend from a burial ceremony to their houses.

Rather than taking the girls to their houses, the suspects allegedly murdered them, the corpses of the two girls were seen by the roadside at Bansara junction, Ogoja while the suspect, Eworo Collins, was nowhere to be found.

Similarly, two suspected cultists were arrested by the command. On April 3, working on intelligence, SARS Patrol team intercepted a tricycle aka Keke Napep with six suspected cultists on board who were alleged to have taken part in a cult clash that resulted in the death of a fellow cultist along Bedwell Road, Calabar.

Four other suspects escaped on sighting the police but two, Victor Tom and Joe Jacob were arrested. The State Commissioner of Police, Austin Agbonlahor said, “Investigation is ongoing to apprehend other cult members and to establish the cause of the clash. All the suspects would be charged to court”.

On the rape case involving two suspects, the CP said, “While the suspect, Eworo Collins was nowhere to be found, a pair of shoes belonging to the second suspect, Moses Egbodor was recovered at the scene.

However, both suspects have been arrested and will soon be charged to court at the end of investigation. On the arrest of three suspected murderers, the Commissioner said, “Three arrested suspects have been successfully charged to court for conspiracy and murder while a manhunt for their accomplices presently at large is ongoing. The three arraigned suspects are remanded at Afokang Prison, Calabar,” he stated.