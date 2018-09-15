The Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the death of eight persons; while many others were injured in fresh clashes between Bassa and Egbira ethnic nationalities in Sofiyo village, Toto local government area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Idrisu Kennedy, said the command had received the reports of the clashes between Bassa and Egbira communities and eight people were killed during skirmishes while others sustained injuries.

“We have our personnel stationed in Toto because of the recent apprehension in the area but we deployed additional troops today to reinforce the existing ones.”

Kennedy added that normalcy has since returned to the area and advised residents to remain calm and go about their normal businesses while the command commences investigation into the crisis to arrest the perpetrators and prosecute them.

A resident of the Sofiyo village, Salihu Garba, told newsmen that some gunmen, alleged to be Bassa people, stormed Sofiyo village, also known as Shafa Abakpa, around 5 am, on Thursday, armed to the teeth and launched an attack on the residents of the village majority, Egbira people.

Garba said that the attackers, who arrived the village when majority of people were in the Mosque about to pray their ‘Subhi’ morning prayers, started shooting sporadically and in the process, killed eight during the attack and injured over 30 people now receiving medical attention at the Toto General Hospital.

“About 10 people, who were critically injured, were moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja,” he said.