The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, has ordered a full-scale investigation into an explosion that rocked the popular Mile 3 motor park on Monday morning in Port Harcourt.

CP Friday gave the order while confirming the incident in a statement issued by the state Police Command’s Spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni on Monday afternoon.

He said the explosion was from a locally made dynamite planted in a fish shop inside the park, saying the son of the lady who owns the shop was injured along with others.

The statement further said the investigation was to ascertain the cause of the explosion and ensure that those behind it face the full weight of the law.

The statement read, “The Rivers State Police Command can confirm that there was an explosion this morning at the Mile 3 Market in the Port Harcourt Local Government Area of the state.

“A locally fabricated dynamite exploded when one Mrs Ifemia Aloke, popularly known as ‘mama Joy,’ opened her fish shop, inflicting injuries on her son and one other young lady who are currently receiving medical attention. No life was lost in the incident.





“The Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) was immediately dispatched to the scene to sweep and render the entire market safe. Normal trading activities resumed immediately.

“In the meantime, the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident with a view to ascertaining the cause of the explosion and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“He wishes to reassure the good people of the state that the state is generally calm and they should go about their lawful activities uninterrupted and without fear of molestation from any quarters.”

Recall that residents of the area said they heard a loud sound at about 6.20am when traders were bringing in their goods and others opening for business.

Speaking to our correspondent, an official of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Moses Ucheoma, said despite the earlier panic, calm and normal business has resumed at the park.

“For now there is nothing to panic about. As you can see people are going about their businesses.

“We advise the traders and workers here to be careful and watch out for any suspicious movements that may pose danger,” Ucheoma stated.