



The Police on Monday in Abuja confirmed the release of Mr John Makama, father of Bwari Area Council Chairman, Mr John Gabaya, and two others who were kidnapped on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The divisional police officer (DPO) in charge of Bwari Police Station, Biodun Makanjuola, confirmed the development in a telephone interview with newsmen.

He said that Gabaya and the other captives were released on Saturday but he could not ascertain if any ransom was paid by the family members to secure their release.





Makanjuola said that Makama was released alongside two other family members unhurt and had since returned to their home in Tokolo village in Bwari.

He, however, added that four persons were earlier arrested in connection with the crime and were kept in custody.

Newsmen recall that gunmen had stormed the home of the victims, shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping the victims around 1 a.m on Tuesday morning.

The kidnappers were said to have left a contact number to reach them, and had already requested for an undisclosed amount to be paid as ransom before the victims could be released.