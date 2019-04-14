<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police in Abia on Sunday confirmed the murder of a young man, Ugochukwu Mbadi by suspected hired killers in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, also told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba that one Divine Ubasinachi, the ex-wife of Mbadi’s younger brother had been arrested for alleged complicity in the murder.

Ogbonna said that Ubasinachi was arrested as a principal suspect in the murder because she had threatened to make the Mbadi family to cry before the murder took place.

He said that the deceased was killed on Saturday evening in a beer palour located at No. 8 Uwakwe street.

According to him, the deceased was shot dead in the bar owned by one Amarachi Chikezie.

The police PRO also said that the deceased’s mother and father living at No. 9 Medical Drive in Njoku road off Ukaegbu road in Aba are all alive.

He said that the suspect had been arrested and taken into custody.

He added that the matter had been transferred to the state CID for further investigation.

Ogbonna said that the deceased’s body had been removed from the crime scene and kept in an undisclosed location.

Earlier, a source who pleaded not to have his or her name in print, told NAN that the murder, which created panic in the area, reminded residents of recent cult clashes in the area.

The source also said that Ugochukwu was about to wed and had gone to let his people into his plans before his killers shot him dead.