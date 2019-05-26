<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Lagos said a 42-year-old man, Enifeh Omomo, allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and their six-year-old son at their Ikorodu residence.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Bala Elkana, said in a statement that the Ikorodu divisional police station had received a distress call on May 24 at 8 a.m about the incident.

“On May 24, at 8.00a.m. Ikorodu Police Station received a distress call that one Enifeh Akupa Omomo; 42, of No. 12, Eruga St., Aga-Ikorodu, allegedly killed his wife, Mrs Faith Omomo; 38 and his six-year-old son, Glorious Omomo, and thereafter committed suicide in his one-room apartment.

”When homicide detectives visited the scene, the corpse of the suspect was found hanging on a rope, tied to the ceiling fan, while corpses of his wife and son were found on the floor.

“Bodies of the deceased persons were evacuated to a General Hospital for autopsy. An investigation is ongoing,” he said.

In a similar development, Mr Elkana said the command had arrested a Lagos State Polytechnic security guard for allegedly killing his colleague on duty.

Mr Elkana said on May 24 at 7.00 a.m., “operatives of Shagamu road Police Station in collaboration with the Chief Security Officer of Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu arrested one Cletus Williams, a security guard with the Polytechnic, for killing his colleague, Okoro John, while they were on night duty.

“The suspect used a sharp knife to slash the throat of the victim and also chopped off his right wrist.

“Homicide detectives from State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba are investigating the case to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

“The knife used for the murder has been recovered and the suspect will soon be charged to Court for murder,” he said.