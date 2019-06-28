<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Police authorities have confirmed the killing of the Chief Architect in the Works and Physical Planning unit of Cross River State University of Technology, Bassey Ekpenyong Inyang.

Police Public Relations Officer in charge of the Cross River State Police Command, DSP Irene Ugbo, said the incident happened when the man and his wife were coming back from church when some people in a bus close to his house waylaid and attacked them.

She said that no arrest has been made yet but added that they were investigating the matter.

“However, we had a breakthrough this morning. We arrested two robbery suspects with a locally made pistol in Calabar South. They are currently in our custody. We are waiting for the DPO of Efut to transfer the case to State CID,” she said. The incident was said to have happened on Thursday evening, according to witness account. The witness said the suspected killers had arrived in a bus and parked close to the home of Inyang who was the former Secretary of Calabar South Local Government while waiting for the victim. The unsuspecting non-academic staff popularly called Bachang drove into the arms of the assailants who gunned him down, said the witness.

“As he arrived his home at Airport Road, Anantigha area of Calabar South, the gunmen came out from the bus, shot and killed him on the spot.

“They also snatched the phone of his wife before they escaped,” the witness narrated.