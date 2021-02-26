



The Cross River State Police Command has confirmed the killing of four policemen yesterday morning by suspected kidnappers.

According to the police, the officers, who were on duty were shot and killed at about 2.00 am by the suspected men of the underworld along Akai Efa-Idundu road.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident, described it as unfortunate, adding that the police were on the trail of the suspected killers.





“It is quite unfortunate and we feel really sad and are in a mourning mood about the death of the four officers who lost their lives.

“We are investigating the matter and will surely root out the culprits; no matter how far they run or hide, we must get them, that I can assure you,” he said.

Sources within the police said two Inspectors of Police and two Sergeants were those who lost their lives to the hoodlums.

The attackers also made away with two rifles after killing the policemen.